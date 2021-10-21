Supergirl Series Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released synopses for “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara”, the final two episodes of Supergirl. Both episodes are expected to air in a single night on Tuesday, November 9th, capping off the series’ six season run across television. The synopses hint at a major fight against Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), as well as the wedding of Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) — two events that will see the return of some familiar faces. As had previously been confirmed, the finale will bring back former series mainstays James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan), and Mon-El (Chris Wood).

You can check out the synopses for “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara” below!

“THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR “SUPERGIRL” – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.”

“THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.”

“There’s so many special things about the season,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what’s going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.

She continued, “And also, just there’s a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people.”

The two-hour finale of Supergirl will air Tuesday, November 9th beginning at 8/7c on The CW.