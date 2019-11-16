Supergirl: The Truth About Lena Revealed in “Tremors” Photos

There are two major questions at the heart of Supergirl this season: what is the truth and who can you trust. These questions permeate everything for the titular heroine this season, be it trying to figure out what professional rival William Dey (Staz Nair) is up to, to trying to repair her friendship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) after the latter found out her secret identity. However, while William has turned out to be more of an ally than a threat, Supergirl is about to discover the terrible truth about Lena and in new photos, it appears that the truth could be dangerous.

The CW has released new photos for “Tremors,” Sunday’s upcoming episode of Supergirl. In the photos, Supergirl and Lena appear to be at the Fortress of Solitude with a cache of Luther Corp weapons and while it’s unclear exactly what happens in the episode just from those photos, Supergirl’s distressed face hints that she discovers something troubling — something that the episode’s official synopsis also alludes to. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SOMETIMES THE PERSON YOU WOULD TAKE A BULLET FOR IS STANDING BEHIND THE TRIGGER – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally learns the truth about Lena (Katie McGrath) while tangling with Leviathan. J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Katie Rose Rogers.

As the episode synopsis notes, “Tremors” will also see Supergirl tangle with the Leviathan threat. The introduction of Leviathan as a major plot point for Supergirl brings the series closer to syncing up with the comics than almost any show in comics history with Brian Michael Bendis’ Leviathan-centric event currently at the core of the Superman titles. Of course, the episode is also coming just a few weeks before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” arrives in the Arrowverse. That event, which threatens to see the end of the Multiverse as we know it, kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Scroll on for photos from “Tremors”.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Tremors” debuts November 17.

Lena and Supergirl

A skeptical Supergirl?

Lena with Luthor Corp weapon

What is that weapon for?

What is Lena up to?

A distraught Supergirl

Lena

Lena and a weapons cache

Lena

Supergirl

Looking over her shoulder

Alex and Brainy

A mysterious symbol

Brainy and Alex

Alex

Alex and Kelly

Kelly and Alex