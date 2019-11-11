Supergirl Learns the Truth About Lena in “Tremors” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Tremors”, the upcoming seventh episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season set to air on Sunday, November 17. This season on The CW series, trust has been a major question for Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). With CatCo sold to Andrea Rojas, it became clear that Kara’s new boss may have something else going on — something somewhat confirmed by new coworker William Dey (Staz Nair) who himself wasn’t exactly a figure Kara could count on initially. There’s also been the matter of Kara’s relationship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and now, it seems like it’s all going to come to a head in the upcoming episode.

As you can see in the preview video above Supergirl takes on a new threat, but shemay find the concept of trust tested even further when it seems she’ll get a major reveal about Lena. On top of that, the Leviathan threat appears to finally be making itself known to Supergirl, something that may complicate things further for all involved. You can check out the preview above and the official episode synopsis below.

SOMETIMES THE PERSON YOU WOULD TAKE A BULLET FOR IS STANDING BEHIND THE TRIGGER – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) finally learns the truth about Lena (Katie McGrath) while tangling with Leviathan. J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Katie Rose Rogers.

As Supergirl discovers the truth about Lena, it seems that things will kick into gear for what Benoist has previously described as a “fight for Lena’s soul” this season.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist said, who was surprised and heartbroken by how Lena found out Kara’s secret. “I was devastated that it was Lex Luthor that told her. That was such a shot in the heart to Lena, a character that my character loves so dearly. It was painful.”

McGrath herself has also previously said that she never wanted Lena to learn Supergirl’s identity, though Benoist said she always knew it was going to happen and she thinks it’s important to explore.

“To me, that would be wishful thinking, but I always knew it was going to happen,” Benoist said. “I think part of what we are trying to do on Supergirl specifically, too, is explore relationships between women, and friendships, and sisterhoods, and how we treat each other, how we communicate that’s different between men and women. I think their relationship is singular already because they’re such close friends and you get to explore that. This is only going to make that conversation a little more complicated.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Tremors” debuts November 17.