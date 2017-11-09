‘Supergirl’: Who Is Till’all?

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl introduced fans to more of M’gann’s White Martian resistance forces, and one of the new names might be familiar to DC Comics fans.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Far From The Tree”, below.

When J’onn and Kara arrive at the resistance headquarters, they are greeted first by M’gann, but the happy reunion is quickly interrupted by a White Martian named Till’all. While some of the others seem excited to meet J’onn, Till’all is aggressive and borderline hostile and seems to have a far different idea of how to manage the resistance than M’gann.

But while there are several other White Martians in the scene, Till’all seems to have a serious role. So, who is Till’all? Like both J’onn and M’gann, Till’all originates from DC Comics, but unlike his Martian counterparts, Till’all has a much less extensive, but no less traumatic, Martian history.

‘Martian Manhunter Vol 3’

First appearing in 2006’s Martian Manhunter Vol. 3 #2 as part of “The Others Among Us” story arc, Till’all is a relatively new addition to the Martian character landscape in DC Comics. A young man, Till’all was one of at least ten White Martian refugees who crashed on Earth several years in the past and, like the others with him, believed himself to be a Green Martian. The Martians were captured and taken to a secret facility in New York. However, when one of the Martians reaches out to J’onn J’onzz, it leads to J’onn rescuing the surviving Martians, including Till’all.

Despite being the youngest survivor, Till’all has the most difficult adjustment. Once he learns about his father’s accidental death, the young Martian blames J’onn and allows himself to become consumed by rage. Eventually J’onn is able to calm Till’all down and promises the young Martian that he will help protect him before leaving him in the capable care of the Justice League of America.

While the origin story is different, the Supergirl version of Till’all retains some of the bitterness and aggression briefly exhibited by the comic book character, and, like his comic counterpart, television’s Till’all also seems to harbor resentment for J’onn — especially since it’s J’onn’s father, M’yrnn, who stands in the way of the resistance being able to save themselves and Mars.

Supergirl airs on The CW on Mondays at 8/7c.

