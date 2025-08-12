Superman (2025) Digital and 4K Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed

James Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane has been a hit in theaters, but now our attention turns to the home video release. Unfortunately, the limited edition Superman 4K Blu-ray Steelbook with the Fortress of Solidtude slipcase is sold out pretty much everywhere, including here on Amazon and here at Walmart, but you can still get your pre-orders in for the standard 4K, Blu-ray and DVD releases. We’ve just learned that the physical media release date is set for September 23rd, and you’ll be able to watch it on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and more on August 15th. Details about the special features can be found below.

Superman Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32)

Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)

The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)

The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)

A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)

The following special features will be coming soon to Digital:

Director’s Commentary with James Gunn

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

If the new Superman film has you feeling nostalgic for the classic (and best) Superman, we have you covered there as well. To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Man of Steel, Warner Bros. bundled four classic Christopher Reeve Superman films to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (plus the Richard Donner Cut of Superman II) as part of a 5-film box set.

The set includes Superman: The Movie (1978), Superman II & The Richard Donner Cut (1979-2006), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) on 4K Blu-ray with a digital download code. Currently, you can pick it up here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $74.99.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman opposite Rachel Brosnahan as reporter Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult appears as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).