James Gunn Partners With Timex For a Stylish, Limited Edition Superman Watch

There have been many products released in support of the 2025 Superman movie from DC Studios co-head and director James Gunn. Like, a lot. However, this watch is probably the most stylish of them all. Created in collaboration with James Gunn himself, the Timex x Superman Marlin Jet Automatic puts a twist on the iconic Marlin Jet retro-futuristic aesthetic with blue and red accents combined with the Superman symbol on the front and an exhibition case back with James Gunn’s signature.

James Gunn said this about the design of the watch: “What makes Superman such an enduring and beloved hero is not solely his physical might but his innate goodness and strength of heart,” said James Gunn. “I wanted to design a watch that embodied those values, and who better to bring it to life than Timex. This watch is a tribute to a hero who’s timeless, and to fans who never stop believing in him.”

Timex x Superman Marlin Jet Automatic 38mm Limited Edition Watch / $369 / Pre-Orders Launch August 26th order at timex

“Timeless” is a good word to describe this watch, because the design is classic and, in our opinion, sophisticated enough to wear with a suit. If you’re up for it, you can pre-order the Superman watch on August 26th directly from Timex here for $369. That’s quite affordable for an automatic movement, especially one that’s a limited edition (the exact edition size was not available at the time of writing). In fact, the Timex Marlin Jet line has a reputation for delivering quality and style at a bargain price. You can find some gorgeous Marlin Jet models for under $300.

The Timex x Superman Marlin Jet Automatic has a 38mm stainless steel case, a Japanese movement with 21 jewels, a scratch-resistant crystal face, a leather strap, and is individually numbered. The full list of features can be found below.

Marlin Jet Automatic 38mm

Stainless Steel Case

Japanese Automatic Movement

Domed Hesalite Crystal w/Scratch Resistant Coating

Customized Case Back w/ Mineral Glass Window

Numbered Case Back

2-Piece Black Corn Leather Strap

Quick Release Spring Bars

50 Meters Water Resistant

38mm Case, 19mm Lug

James Gunn designed the watch alonside Giorgio Galli, the Creative Director at Timex. Galli had the following to say about the partnership:

“Designing a watch is like telling a story: every line, curve, and material has meaning,” said Galli. “Collaborating with James, a master of cinematic storytelling, felt natural. Together, we created a timepiece as enduring as Superman himself: crafted in steel, built with purpose, and designed to stand the test of time.”