New Superman & Lois Poster Released

The CW has released a new poster for Superman & Lois. Now Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) are aware that their dad Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is Superman, the new poster reflects the Super Family accordingly, with a suited-up Superman surrounded by both boys and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), the whole family standing in in a cornfield, representative of the family's relocation from the big city of Metropolis to the small town of Smallville. You can check it out below.

On Superman & Lois, the revelation to the boys that Clark is Superman has had a major impact on the family as has the discovery that Jordan has inherited powers from Clark while Jonathan, the more athletically inclined twin, did not. It's something that has had a major impact on Clark's relationship with his sons.

"What Clark realizes coming out of the pilot is [that] he was raised in this idyllic town where, not that it was easy for his parents to raise a kid who had superpowers, because superpowers hadn't existed when Clark was a kid like they do now, but they could do it sort of off the grid, right?" Helbing told Entertainment Weekly. "Now, all the lessons that Clark learned from Jonathan and Martha Kent, in the retelling of those or trying to teach Jordan these lessons that he learned in the way that he did, it's like any parent who finds themselves out of touch with their kids. How do you teach a new generation something when you were raised a certain way? How do you influence them during a time when they're influenced by an insane amount of information — their phones, the internet?"

He continued, "My mom once told me when I became a parent: The hardest thing about being a parent is the way that other parents are parents. Now it's like that to the nth degree. You don't know who is influencing your kid or what is or where it's coming from. So to have a kid like Jordan have powers, I think presents challenges for them that moving back to Smallville is not necessarily going to fix. But what's really fun is to see Superman teaching these lessons that a lot have seen before in a new way."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series was recently renewed for a second season.