Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Waiting for Superman", the fifteenth and final episode of Superman & Lois' second season. While relatively vague, the synopsis teases the merging of the show's Earth with the Bizarro World, a threat that has been looming over the series throughout this season. It's unclear at this point exactly how that will manifest, but it sounds like Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik) will be leading the charge to broadcast that news to the world. You can check out the synopsis for "Waiting for Superman" below!

"SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

The idea of Superman & Lois' place in the multiverse has been debated about at length in recent months, especially as the series has remained narratively disconnected from the other projects within The CW's Arrowverse of shows, despite initially being interpreted as existing within the same universe. According to showrunner Todd Helbing, the narrative reason behind that will explained at the end of the season.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said during an appearance at WonderCon earlier this year.

"For me, knowing what Bitsie and I had done in the previous shows and how we had our infant child [before] coming into this world of having two teenagers, I just had to make sense in my mind how we got there and for me it was a clean slate," Hoechlin explained during an appearance at Fan Expo Vancouver. "Because otherwise, I'd be asking questions, 'What happened to our infant child?'"

"So for me, just to clarify and make it easier for me to get into what we were doing, I just cut it and started over," Hoechlin continued. "So, whatever that ends up being, that's the thing with TV too—with film, you know where you start, you know where you finish. With TV, it's constantly evolving so it might be one thing today and it might be something completely different tomorrow or next week or a year from now. So, to say anything definitively, I know it's always annoying we don't do it, but it wouldn't be doing justice to it all. Because we don't know, it's never like a final answer until the show is over and then you get reboot. It never ends. So, for us right now, just at least the way I'm approaching it, it is that for me the only memory I have as this Clark is that this has been my life with these guys and that's just how I'm approaching it so who knows, time will tell with the rest."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Waiting for Superman" will air on June 28th.