Superman & Lois: Lois Notices Something Different About Clark in Exclusive Clip

The final season of The CW’s Superman & Lois has seen some major changes for the titular hero. Not only did Superman die when, as ordered by Lex Luthor, Doomsday took his heart, but the Man of Steel ended up resurrected thanks to General Lane’s superpower serum-injected heart. But just because Superman’s life was saved doesn’t mean that things are back to the way they were. Clark/Superman has noticed a few issues here and there since his return and while the investigation into Lex continues, there are more changes to come. The CW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip of next week’s episode, “When the Lights Come On”, and in it, Lois finds something a little amusing about Clark’s appearance — presumably a result of his new heart. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

As you can see in the video, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is starting to get a little bit of gray hair, presumably a sign of aging that Superman hadn’t previously had. Granted, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) doesn’t seem overly concerned about it — she even notes that she thinks it makes him look handsome — but could it be a further sign of just how much the heart transplant is impacting, Clark? In a previous conversation with ComicBook, Tulloch hinted that things could be a bit different for Clark going forward now that he has a human heart, albeit one that was subjected to the serum derived from Superman’s blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the way he comes back is really interesting because of all a sudden he has a 60-something-year-old man’s heart — and a human heart — that he’s working with,” Tulloch said. “So, it’s a different person whose powers are…we don’t know what it’s going to look like [yet].”

Of course, potential weakness in the Man of Steel might end up being the least of Superman and Lois’ problems. Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) may have had a setback when Clark got a new heart, but that’s certainly not deterring him from his crusade against the Kents and the stakes are higher than ever. Lex knows Clark is Superman and he knows that both Kent boys have powers of their own. On top of that, despite Lois appealing to Doomsday in this week’s episode and pleading with him to remember his own family from the Inverse World and leave her family alone, Doomsday is still out there. Things are only going to get more challenging from here, especially with a face-to-face confrontation between Clark and Lex.

Here’s the official synopsis for “When the Lights Come On”, next week’s sixth episode of Superman & Lois’ fourth and final season: “Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) plans to move LuthorCorp to Smallville but finds opposition in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Sarah (Inde Navarette) faces a difficult decision, and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) confronts Luthor face-to-face. Ian Samoil directed the episode. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Teleplay by Kristi Korzec.”

How Will Superman & Lois End?

While we are still four more episodes from the end of Superman & Lois — the series was given a 10-episode renewal for its final season — there are still many directions that the series can go as it wraps up its story. That said, series co-showrunner has previously teased that the series finale will be unexpected for fans to the point that when the credits roll, they will be surprised it’s all over.

“I don’t think people are going to think we’re ending the show the way that we are,” Fletcher said. “When it ends and the credits come up, they’re going to be surprised.”

Superman & Lois airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “When the Lights Come On” airs Monday, November 4th.