Superman & Lois Midseason Trailer Sets Up Superman’s Final Battle with Lex Luthor and Doomsday

CW Network has released an official trailer for the final episodes of Superman & Lois. The series, which is currently airing an abbreviated fourth and final season, is the final vestige of CW’s decades of collaborations with DC, with the Superman & Lois finale now set to be the last DC superhero show on the network after more than 20 uninterrupted years of partnership between the two brands. The final season picked up after a cliffhanger at the end of Superman & Lois season three, beginning with the death of Superman after a battle with Doomsday. This week’s episode, which aired on Monday night, ended with the revelation that Superman was back.

As we reported already, Superman was saved via a heart transplant from Lois Lane’s father, General Sam Lane. After being shot and close to death, Sam sacrificed himself to Doomsday so that his heart could be used to revive Clark.

That human heart seems to be wearing on Superman somewhat, with signs of his powers fading and his hair turning gray.

“I think the way he comes back is really interesting because all of the sudden he has a 60-something-year-old man’s heart — and a human heart — that he’s working with,” series star Bitsie Tulloch told ComicBook recently. “So, it is a different person whose powers are…we don’t know what it’s going to look like [yet].”

The trailer sets up a conflict between Lois, Clark, and Lex Luthor — who, in this version of the story, has been pulling Doomsday’s strings. We also get our first look at a clean-cut Lex Luthor, looking more like the Lex you would expect.

Superman’s return means Lex has to go back to square one with his whole “kill Superman” plan — and it looks like in addition to Doomsday, Lex will be personally suiting up to get the job done, wearing a variation on the armor John Henry Irons wears. That’s a full circle moment, considering that before John Henry’s true identity was revealed, he was going by the name Luthor in the first few episodes of the first season.

Now that Lex knows Clark is Superman, and both of Superman’s sons have powers, it’s shaping up to be a battle royale in the final episodes of the series. As Clark is forced to face his humanity and his sons are struggling to live up to his reputation, don’t be too surprised if Clark ends up facing off with Lex while the Super-Sons take on Doomsday.

Superman & Lois airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CW Network.