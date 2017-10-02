Superman’s Black Armor Confirmed By ‘Justice League’ Merchandise

Superman fans may have just received a new clue as to the character’s cinematic resurrection from an unlikely source: a baseball cap.

The New Era hat is described as the “Superman Black Armor Justice League 39Thirty Fitted Hat.” The “Black Armor” seems to be a reference to the black costume Superman wore when he returned from the dead in the comics, and the hat seems to confirm that he’ll be wearing an armored version of that costume when he inevitably returns inJustice League.

Here’s the description of the hat from Superhero Stuff:

“In 1993, Superman died. Later that year, Superman returned.

Based on Superman’s newly-resurrected appearance in the hit film, ‘Justice League.’

Our Superman Black Armor Justice League 39Thirty Fitted Hat is based on Superman’s costume post-death:

A black variation of the Superman suit adorned during his time in the regeneration matrix, a Kryptonian chamber that reversed the previously lethal effects of his protracted punch-em-up with Doomsday.

In the film Justice League, it seems Superman’s cinematic resurrection will parallel the hit comic story, considering he returns in a stylish black costume soon after a very tense fight with Doomsday.”

It is unclear if this is an official description from New Era or if the copy was written by Superhero Stuff staff, but the “JL” shield logo on the back of the hat confirms that it is officially Justice League movie merchandise, suggesting this silver-on-black version of Superman’s shield will appear at some point in the film.

Superman (Henry Cavill) sacrificed himself to defeat the monster called Doomsday during the climactic battle in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That sacrifice inspires Batman (Bruce Wayne) to put his faith in others and form the Justice League to defend Earth from a threat he senses is coming.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.

