Superman Star Brandon Routh Reveals Clark Kent’s New Job in Crisis on Infinite Earths

While Brandon Routh has made a name for himself as Ray Palmer AKA the Atom in The CW shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, he’ll soon be returning to the iconic superhero that first launched his career a decade ago in Superman Returns. But this version of Clark Kent will be a lot different in the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, having more in common with the Kingdom Come comic book version than his first portrayal on the big screen. Now Routh just revealed a major update to his version of Clark Kent, showing that he will have a new role at the Daily Planet when the show picks up.

Routh posted a photo on Instagram that revealed Kent has since become the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Planet in this alternate Earth. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a major career move for Clark, who has typically been a reporter for Metropolis’ newspaper. It also begs the question of what’s going on with Lois Lane, who is seemingly more qualified for the position than her superpowered boyfriend-or-husband.

Another new photo was also revealed this week with Routh posing alongside fellow Superman Tyler Hoechlin in front of the Daily Planet globe. Hoechlin has been playing the character with frequency for multiple seasons on Supergirl.

Routh’s time on Legends of Tomorrow is coming to a close as it was revealed that he and his wife Courtney Ford would be leaving the series in the upcoming season. So while Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk’s time on the Waverider is ending, Routh will get a swan song as the popular superhero that helped launch his career.

It’s unclear if Routh will continue to guest star in future episodes of Legends of Tomorrow or other DC shows, and if he’ll continue to reprise his role as either the Atom or Superman in the future. Bur for now, fans should be happy that the Superman Returns star is donning the Man of Steel’s tights one more time.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.