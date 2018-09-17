Long-Time Superman Writer And Artist Dan Jurgens Calls Henry Cavill Perfect For Superman

Henry Cavill’s future as Superman remains officially up in the air following rumors that he was done with the role that surfaced earlier today.

The actor’s agent and Warner Bros. have both moved to calm things down, but there are plenty of folks, from comics to Hollywood to fandom, who are already writing Cavill’s epitaph as the Man of Steel. One of the more charitable appraisals so far has come from longtime Superman writer/artist Dan Jurgens, who created the Doomsday monster that killed Superman in the comics and in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“Not that my opinion matters, but I have always felt that Henry Cavill is perfect for Superman, especially with the right material,” Jurgens tweeted earlier today.

This is not the first time Jurgens has praised Cavill’s performance, and fans who are taking his “with the right material” as a dig against Zack Snyder are likely misguided.

“I enjoyed it a great deal,” Jurgens told ComicBook.com in 2013, speaking about Man of Steel. “I thought the casting was simply fantastic — everyone really managed to shine in their roles and Cavill really embodied Superman.”

Cavill had similarly praised Jurgens’s work a number of times over the years, saying before Batman v Superman ever happened that he hoped to take on Doomsday, whom he cited as one of his favorite Superman villains.

Jurgens, who wrote and/or drew Superman for a decade in the ’80s and ’90s, has periodically returned to the character, usually for one-shots or miniseries, since. In 2015, he wrote the miniseries Superman: Lois and Clark, which reintroduced the married, pre-Flashpoint Lois Lane and Clark Kent/Superman to DC’s timeline, along with their son Jonathan. After the Rebirth soft reboot in 2016, Jurgens wrote almost 50 issues of Action Comics featuring the revitalized Superman, enjoying critical and sales success and ending his run with Action Comics #1000, which ushered in best-selling writer Brian Michael Bendis.

Cavill’s take on Superman has, like everything involved with the Snyder films, been divisive, with some hardcore supporters on one side and detractors on the other. Cavill personally has cultivated a kind and funny public image, though, which has helped even some fans who don’t like the movies he has appeared in to feel like he could be a great Superman in the right circumstances.

