Superman Fans React to No Henry Cavill News During Warner Bros. Comic-Con Panel

Reality is often disappointing. Despite rumblings that Henry Cavill could be making a surprise appearance at Warner Bros' San Diego Comic-Con presentation to talk about the future of Superman, the man of steel was nowhere to be seen. Warner's DC Extended Universe panel highlighted this fall's Black Adam and this winter's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but updates revolving around the character that kicked off this superhero world were all be absent. Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did tease a future bout between his anti-hero and the son of Krypton, but played coy when asked about who he sees winning that fight. "Depends on who is playing Superman," Johnson said.

The small mentions of Superman as well as the lack of Cavill got fans chatting. Check out some of the best reactions below!