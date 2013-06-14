Superman Fans React to No Henry Cavill News During Warner Bros. Comic-Con Panel
Reality is often disappointing. Despite rumblings that Henry Cavill could be making a surprise appearance at Warner Bros' San Diego Comic-Con presentation to talk about the future of Superman, the man of steel was nowhere to be seen. Warner's DC Extended Universe panel highlighted this fall's Black Adam and this winter's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but updates revolving around the character that kicked off this superhero world were all be absent. Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did tease a future bout between his anti-hero and the son of Krypton, but played coy when asked about who he sees winning that fight. "Depends on who is playing Superman," Johnson said.
Black Adam vs. Superman?— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2022
“Depends on who is playing Superman.” -@TheRock #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xxLs2JSrCV
The small mentions of Superman as well as the lack of Cavill got fans chatting. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Comfort Movie
Well seeing as #HenryCavill was a no show at #SDCC, we’ve decided to watch #ManOfSteel #DCEU #HenryCavillSuperman #ManOfSteel2 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse𓃵 pic.twitter.com/uFAta0vf2P— Jason McLaughlin (@jangomac72) July 23, 2022
Pain.
DC fans at #SDCC realizing Henry Cavill didn’t show uppic.twitter.com/cxSePcrHC4— Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) July 23, 2022
Trending Topic
So Henry Cavill is treading but Black Adam and Shazam are not. Can you be more idiot WB or it's like a bet and every time you tried to surpass yourself #SDCC #HenryCavillSuperman— Nightwing Nad (@NBennaidja) July 23, 2022
Keeping The Faith
Excuse me while I…
I guess it’s my own fault for getting my hopes up, but I’ll always have hope.#HenryCavillSuperman #SDCC #HallH #HenryCavill #Superman pic.twitter.com/rdCagbGA0D— Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) July 23, 2022
Jumping Ship?
Henry Cavill showing up to #SDCC at the Marvel panel is the equivalent of Scott Hall showing up at Nitro. pic.twitter.com/FS3efWVhHQ— Alex from Earth 616 🤼♀️ 🤼♀️ 🤼♀️ (@LEXthePEX) July 23, 2022
Laughter
Henry Cavill didn’t show up #SDCC pic.twitter.com/VL8PJi3dJj— Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) July 23, 2022
Tease
THE TEASE— Chris King (@cantw8tobeking) July 23, 2022
Tip-Toeing
I wished they stop tip toeing around this— Vic4Vendetta87 2022 just take the wallet Damnit! (@Vic4Vendetta87) July 23, 2022
Missed Opportunity
Henry can you hear me? LOL— Becky Z. (@becky_zmn) July 23, 2022
Henry, Hey Henry are you back stage? 😂
Man, wouldn’t it be awesome to be in the know!
Hope
