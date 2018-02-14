Superman Star Henry Cavill Weighs In On Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Suit

After Zachary Levi coyly shared a photo wearing his Shazam! costume, Superman actor Henry Cavill had some fun in the comment section.

Levi, whose photo actually revealed nothing of his suit in the upcoming DC Comics movie, was wearing a jacket and teased fans by saying he was wearing the suit beneath it. “Yours look so warm,” Cavill commented.

Levi then responded, “Well that’s cuz mine is magic.”

While Levi’s suit has not yet been revealed, the outfit will likely bear a striking resemblance to Cavill’s Superman suit in terms of its material. Both heroes wear skin tight outfits which sport drastically different, colorful details.

Speaking to ComicBook.com after Justice League‘s premiere, Levi promised he understood the necessity to bulk up for the role and was taking in an estimated 4,000 calories per day, which will probably have him looking even more like Cavill’s Superman when all is said and done. The actor was even spotted hitting the weights recently.

Levi also expressed a great enthusiasm for portraying a character which is a teenager in a fully grown, adult super hero’s body.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard,” the official Shazam! synopsis reads. “Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer (IT) as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, part of the foster family that includes Mary, played by Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation); Darla, played by Faithe Herman (This is Us); Eugene, played by Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat); and Pedro, played by Jovan Armand (TV’s Hawaii Five-O). Cooper Andrews of The Walking Dead and Marta Milans (Killer Women) play foster parents Victor and Rosa Vasquez, with Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) as the Wizard.

Shazam! is set for release on April 5, 2019.