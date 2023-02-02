James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner

Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.

Superman's briefs first appeared with his initial appearance in DC Comics all the way back in 1938 with the release of Action Comics number one. For quite some time, the Man of Steel stuck with his trunks in his history, but with the arrival of the New 52, he was given a costume that looked a tad more "armored" while also nixing the briefs from his outfit. Following suit, the recent films featuring Henry Cavill's version of the Man of Tomorrow were also sans briefs, leading many to wonder if Gunn is planning on keeping the traditional look or leaving the trunks in the past once again.

Superman: Trunks Or No Trunks

James Gunn had posted the poll earlier this week and with a resounding decision of 59.3% to 40.7%, the trunks have it as it would seem that DC fans on the social media platform are far more into Clark Kent's traditional look when it comes to his alter-ego that has become a mainstay in the comic book world:

With the release of these new DC projects, Gunn went into detail when it came to his, and his partner Peter Safran's, take on the Last Son of Krypton:

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over the moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."