Superman & Lois: “30 Days and 30 Nights” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “30 Days and 30 Nights”, the ninth episode of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, March 29th. In the episode, Election Day comes to Smallville and as you can see in the photos, Lana and her family await the results of the mayoral vote. You can check out the episode photos below.

The episode will also see the Kent boys dealing with quite a bit as well. The incident regarding Jonathan and the X-Kryptonite has resulted in the cancellation of football season, something that has consequences for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) while Jordan’s relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarrette) seems to be in a shaky place as well. But speaking of relationship, there could be sparks between Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and John Henry (Wole Parks).

Videos by ComicBook.com

IT’S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “30 Days and 30 Nights” will debut on March 29th.

