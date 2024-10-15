Superman & Lois Star Praises Superman Director James Gunn

While the cast and crew of Superman & Lois have started into the final season frustrated by the nature of its conclusion — the series is ending several seasons earlier than producers had hoped — they have been trying to make the best out of a disappointing situation. The shortened, final season will see a number of supporting characters downgraded from recurring to special guest stars, but it also adapts the Death and Return of Superman, one of the most popular DC stories of the last 40 years.

If you’re on Instagram when James Gunn, the DC Studios co-chief and director of the upcoming Superman feature film starring David Corenswet, posts, you’ll probably notice that there aren’t many accounts interacting as enthusiastically with Gunn as Bitsie Tulloch. The Grimm actress plays Lois Lane on Superman & Lois, and it’s obvious that despite the frustration with how things have gone, she’s a fan of Gunn’s, and of Superman and Lois.

“We were literally told it would probably be at least seven seasons,” Tulloch said. “We were all, we’re just kind of getting settled — literally settled into Vancouver; my daughter was in school there! — but life happens, just like it does to Lois and Clark. I sort of know James Gunn and Peter Safran, and they’re both wonderful, and I am grateful that we had a fourth season to wrap things up for the fans.”

“That wasn’t just a given; I don’t take that for granted,” Tulloch added. “I think that the cast and the crew and the writers really came together. There were a lot of obstacles this season, with these big budget cuts and not having as much of the cast available to us as we had in the past, and shooting far fewer days than we had in the past. So having to do really make the show look like what it has looked like the previous three seasons, but in seven or eight days instead of ten or eleven, was very hard. I’m really proud of everybody’s work.”

Even though she’s excited to see what Gunn has in store, and proud of the final season, Tulloch struggled to hide her disappointment, and admitted that she understands why fans are feeling the same way.

“I understand why the fans are disappointed,” Tulloch admitted. “I’m disappointed, too, that we’re not going longer. But I have a lot of respect for Peter Safran and James Gunn, and I trust that whatever vision they have for DC is going to be great. I really do. I think James Gunn is an extraordinary director. I hope to work with him one day. And as a human being, I’ve met him and he’s extremely kind. And the same goes for Peter. I know him too. Very kind, very smart.”

Based on those comments, it sounds like DC Studios was involved with the decision to close down Superman & Lois. That has been a persistent rumor since the show’s end was announced — after all, that’s exactly the kind of thing DC used to do when Arrow and The Flash were using characters or stories that somebody wanted for a movie — but the mass budget cuts and cancellations at CW muddies the waters a little as to exactly who made the final call.

Going back to the fandom, Tulloch said that she’s grateful for the love that the show has received.

“People really have their favorites — their favorite Lois Lane and their favorite Clark Kent — and we were so warmly received,” Tulloch said. “I think part of why is, you could see the love that we had for these characters. I was just asked in an interview what I’m proudest of. I said, probably just the amount of respect I had for the character. I went into it knowing, this is a very beloved, iconic character in the comic books — and also live, live action. People love Margot Kidder or whatnot — so I have to really understand and respect why that love is so intense and bring it.”

New episodes of Superman & Lois air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CW Network. Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.