Superman & Lois Fans React to SPOILER’s Surprising Death

This week’s episode of Superman & Lois was poised to be a tense one. At the end of last week’s episode, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) ended up in custody for treason after refusing to give Bizarro up to Lt. Anderson (Ian Bohen), a situation that saw Superman imprisoned alongside his brother, Tal Rho (Adam Rayner) while back home in Smallville, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) dealt with her marriage falling apart and Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovered Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) had been using X-Kryptonite. But tonight’s “Anti-Hero” ended up being far more devastating than anyone could have guessed due to the surprising death of one character — and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Warning: Spoiler’s for this week’s episode of Superman & Lois, “Anti-Hero”, below.

After escaping custody, Tal Rho and Superman go to Tal’s fortress where Bizarro is being held. However, Anderson isn’t far behind, attacking and trying to force Superman and Rho to release Bizarro. In the commotion that ensues, Anderson attempts to murder Superman using kryptonite bullets, but Tal Rho jumps in the way of them and takes the bullets himself. With Anderson still a threat, the Lara hologram releases Bizarro to deal with him and save her sons. Bizarro and Anderson — who has given himself powers with X-Kryptonite — fight, but Anderson discovers that the X-K weakens Bizarro and, after making Bizarro defenseless, Anderson murders him.

While Bizarro as a character hadn’t been around that long, recent episodes had shown that the character wasn’t evil but was simply trying to stop Ally Allston who had destroyed his world so as you can imagine, Bizarro’s death was met with some strong reactions from viewers. You can read on some of the ways Superman & Lois fans reacted to Bizarro’s death and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

