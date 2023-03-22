Superman & Lois "In Cold Blood" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "In Cold Blood", the upcoming third episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 28th. The episode comes after the Kent family received some devastating news this week. The season premiere had everyone's spirits high with the possibility that Lois might be pregnant only for that to turn out not to be the case. This week revealed that Lois is dealing with a different health challenge altogether, but while Lois deals with her serious diagnosis, there is also the matter of the Mannheim investigation that is going to be a major part of this upcoming episode as well. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the official synopsis.

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.

Lois Lane's story will drive much of Season 3.

Executive producers/showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher previously told ComicBook.com that they wanted to start out with relative peace before introducing the season's conflict. They also promised that while there will be plenty of superhero action, it will be Lois Lane's story that determines the direction of the season.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "In Cold Blood" debuts March 28th.