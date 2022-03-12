Superman & Lois: “Into Oblivion” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Into Oblivion”, the eighth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 22nd. After being taken out of commission earlier this season while battling Bizarro, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) returns in the episode, seemingly recovered from his injuries. However, according to the episode synopsis, his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck), along with Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) soon notice that something’s not right with John Henry and begin to worry that something could be very wrong.

Additionally, the episode will continue Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) story. The pair recently separated after Kyle’s infidelity came to light and in this week’s episode, Lana’s opponent in the mayoral race attempted to use that split for his own political gain.

“There so much that goes on,” Chriqui told PopCulture.com. “Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I’m calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I’m like, ‘Wait, what? Really?’ Lana’s journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it’s really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that’s all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you’ll understand. You’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was talking about.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “Into Oblivion” below and then read on for the photos.

CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Into Oblivion” will debut on March 22, before a new episode of Naomi.

