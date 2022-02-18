Superman & Lois: New Synopsis Teases Episode Directed By Agents of SHIELD Star

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Anti-Hero,” the March 8th episode of Superman & Lois. The episode features a behind-the-scenes Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, as Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge directs the episode from a screenplay by Max Cunningham and Michael Narducci. Given the season so far, one can assume that “anti-hero” is not necessarily a reference to a Green Arrow/Peacemaker style violent superhero, but rather to Bizarro, Superman’s “reverse,” who has emerged as the season’s villain. It is not yet clear whether the version of Bizarro seen in Superman & Lois will be another genetic experiment gone wrong (the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths take on the character in the comics, which carried over to Supergirl‘s version), or whether he’s a literal alternate-universe version of Superman.

The synopsis for “Anti-Hero” also suggests that there might be more to Ally Alston’s cult than previously understood, with Superman asking his Department of Defense contact, Lt. Mitch Anderson, to investigate Allston in the episode. There also appears to be some friction between Jordan and Jonathan, which might be something they’re cultivating this season for a reason; a number of set photos posted on social media yesterday appeared to show Jordan Elsass, who plays Jonathan, dressed in a version of the 1990s Superboy costume.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be done, but I did know that it was going to be Bizarro before we started shooting the season,” series star Tyler Hoechlin recently told ComicBook.com. “Todd Helbing, our showrunner, gave me a call to kind of run me through what the idea for the season was. And that’s when he kind of told me what was going to be going on, what they had in mind. It’s very cool, very exciting; this is a character that I think has never been done in the way that we’re doing it this season. So I think it’s something very cool for the fans, and hopefully something that they really enjoy.”

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi.