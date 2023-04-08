Superman & Lois "Of Sound Mind" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Of Sound Mind", the sixth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 25th. It's been a challenging season for Lois and Clark, with Lois recently being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer all while trying to deal with the threat of Bruno Mannheim. According to the episode's synopsis, the episode will see Superman paying a surprise visit to Mannheim while Lois gets closer to a new friend. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson.

Who is the villain of Superman & Lois Season 3?

The season is set to see the introduction of Bruno Mannheim as the "big bad" or at least one of them. It was previously revealed that The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman will be playing Mannheim. The season will also see Michael Cudlitz appear as Lex Luthor. Jon Cryer previously portrayed the villain on Supergirl as well as Crisis on Infinite Earths, though Superman & Lois is a show that is entirely separate from both.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Lois Lane's story will drive much of Season 3.

Executive producers/showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher previously told ComicBook.com that they wanted to start out with relative peace before introducing the season's conflict. They also promised that while there will be plenty of superhero action, it will be Lois Lane's story that determines the direction of the season.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Of Sound Mind" airs April 25th.