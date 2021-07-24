Superman & Lois: "The Eradicator" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Eradicator", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, August 10th, meaning that fans have a week off between this week's "Fail Safe" and "The Eradicator". As fans saw this week, Smallville continues to struggle to come to terms with what it experienced with Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), a struggle made all the more difficult since the truth hasn't been revealed to them. On top of that, "Fail Safe" also saw Tal-Rho escape the custody of General Lane (Dylan Walsh) and the Department of Defense, having seemingly become the Eradicator and thus containing the consciousness of all the Kryptonians, something that could spell major problems for not just Smallville for the world on a larger scale.

While the recently-released preview for the episode explores a bit of the stress of those two situations, especially with Lois demanding the truth of the people of Smallville, the synopsis reveals additional challenges. Jordan's (Alex Garfin) relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarette) begins to concern Lois and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) starts spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

"The Eradicator" is the second to last episode of Superman & Lois' first season, but as was noted above, fans will have a short wait to see what happens with Edge, Jordan, Smallville, and everything else. The series will not air a new episode next week and, instead, "The Eradicator" will debut on Tuesday, August 10 following the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, “Summer School: Chapter 1”.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Eradicator" debuts on August 10.

Have you been enjoying Superman & Lois' first season thus far? What are your predictions about what will happen as the first season comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!