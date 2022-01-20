Superman & Lois: “The Thing in The Mines” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Thing in the Mines,” the third episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, January 25th. This week, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) discovered that his painful visions are connected to whatever is going on in the mines near Smallville and in next week’s episode, the episodes are only going ot get worse. The episode will see Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) get involved in the matter as well.

The episode is also set to be the full reveal of Doomsday, something previously confirmed by showrunner Todd Helbing and, on top of that, Lana, who has decided to run for mayor, will share some frustrations with Kyle—presumably about her campaign. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her. Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Thing in the Mines” will premiere on January 25, before a new episode of Naomi.

