"Superman & Lois" Too Close to Home" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Too Close to Home", the fourth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. It is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 4th. As was suggested in the previously released episode synopsis, the episode appears to be one of intense conversations all around with impact on just about every possible relationship in the series. Considering that just three episodes into the season thus far there are already some difficult situations, that isn't much of a surprise. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the synopsis.

TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James.

Lois Lane's story will drive much of Season 3.

Executive producers/showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher previously told ComicBook.com that they wanted to start out with relative peace before introducing the season's conflict. They also promised that while there will be plenty of superhero action, it will be Lois Lane's story that determines the direction of the season.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Gotham Knights. "Too Close to Home" will debut on April 4.