Superman & Lois: “Tried and True” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Tried and True”, the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois’s second season. The episode is schedule to air on March 1st. The series returned this week from a brief break due to the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Tuesday’s episode cracked open quite a bit about some of the central mysteries of Season 2 — including a revelation about not just Ally Allston and her cult, but about Bizarro as well. Lois’ concerns about Allston seem to be well-founded based on what Chrissy discovered this week and from the look of things in the preview, the idea of everyone having an “inverse” of themselves is going to play a big role and may just be a much, much larger threat than anyone realized. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

The episode will also see some of the fallout from Sarah’s quinceañera now that Kyle’s infidelity has been confirmed. On top of that, it sounds like Jordan may finally get wise to what’s going on with his brother, Jonathan, and his sudden development of powers. There’s a lot going on in “Tried and True” and you can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

“AMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf”) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick and Patrick Barton Leahy.”

The episode is directed by former Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson who previously shared her excitement about the episode on social media last year.

“I’m buzzing with gratitude,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you @cwsupermanlois @WBHomeEnt @GBerlanti for letting this scrappy indie filmmaker direct with such a beautiful well-oiled machine (team). The support as I learn the curve has been incredible! #supermanandlois”.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Tried “and True will debut on March 1st.