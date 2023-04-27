Hit CBS Series Demotes 11 Actors to Recurring Roles for New Season

Back in January, CBS renewed hit Chuck Lorre comedy series Bob Hearts Abishola for a fifth season, which came as a surprise to absolutely no one. The series has done well over its first four seasons and Lorre has been a staple on network television for decades. The renewal was expected, but there are some big changes coming to Bob Hearts Abishola in Season 5 that people probably didn't see coming. Nearly all of the series regulars on the show are being demoted to recurring guest roles in the upcoming season.

According to a new report from Deadline, only series stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku — who play the titular Bob and Abishola — have been re-upped as series regulars. That means they'll be credited and paid for every episode of the season. The other 11 series regulars from Season 4 are being bumped down to recurring status, with each only guaranteed to appear in five episodes in Season 5.

Deadline's report suggests that, in a cost-cutting move, the cast of Bob Hearts Abishola were informed this week that only Gardell and Olowofoyeku were returning as series regulars. The rest were offered to come back in recurring roles for at least five episodes, though that number could increase based on story and availability. The actors were informed that by Warner Bros. TV that their exclusivity is being waved, allowing them to take other jobs if they so choose. They will still have the same per-episode fees that they did in Season 4, though in fewer episodes.

The series regulars being bumped down to recurring cast members include Christine Ebersole (Dottie), Matt Jones (Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (Christina), Vernee Watson (Gloria), Shola Adewusi (Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ebunoluwa), and Gina Yashere (Kemi). Yashere is also one of the series co-creators.

While an official episode count for Season 5 hasn't yet been revealed, Deadline is reporting that it will consist of 13 episodes, with a potential add more on the backend.