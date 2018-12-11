‘Man of Steel 2’ and ‘The Flash’ Movies “Lose Momentum” at Warner Bros.

While Warner Bros. is moving forward with their plans for multiple DC Comics-based movies, it looks like some popular superheroes are being placed on the back burner.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. is actively discussing future films featuring characters like Supergirl, Batgirl, and possibly even Zatanna. Unfortunately, that means movies like the long-awaited sequel to Man of Steel and the solo film for Ezra Miller‘s the Flash have “lost momentum.”

Of course, this does not mean that these movies will never come to fruition, but recent complications and Warner Bros. reluctance to follow up Zach Snyder and Joss Whedon’s box office flop Justice League have made those projects less likely.

Ezra Miller is currently committed to filming the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is also a Warner Bros. production. That means he won’t be able to work on the Flash solo film for quite some time, possibly pushing a start date back until late 2019 or early 2020.

That said, the actor is confident that he’s going to reprise his role as the Fastest Man Alive, according to a recent interview with Playboy.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller said. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

On the other side of the aisle, a Superman movie with Henry Cavill returning seems much less likely. After reports came out that Warner Bros. and Cavill were unable to come to terms for a Superman cameo in the Shazam! movie, Cavill took the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher.

Amid all of the news reports, Cavill posted a cryptic video of himself posing with a Superman action figure bringing it in and out of frame slowly. Fans have tried to decipher what it meant to no avail, but it was followed by another report from Variety that Warner Bros. was moving on.

While The Flash and Superman movies might be a long ways off, they are two of DC Comics most popular characters in their long-running publishing history. We definitely haven’t seen the last of these two heroes on the big screen — we just have to be patient.