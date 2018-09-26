Christopher McQuarrie Still Waiting on Call to Direct Superman Movie

Mission: Impossible — Fallout writer-director Christopher McQuarrie is still waiting to be tapped for a DC Films project.

If they ever call me, I’ll call you. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) September 24, 2018

“They still know where to find me,” McQuarrie answered on Twitter when asked about tackling a DC Comics movie. When another user suggested penning a script inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely series All-Star Superman, McQuarrie wrote, “If they ever call me, I’ll call you.”

McQuarrie emerged as a fan-favorite contender to board a superhero franchise following his acclaimed work on the last two entries in the hit Mission: Impossible franchise, the latter of which teamed him with Superman star Henry Cavill. McQuarrie, who was reportedly eyed by studio Warner Bros. for the Green Lantern reboot, said he’s “interested in a good story.”

“That’s really what it is. I mean, when Man of Steel came up, it was because somebody had asked me, did I want to work with Henry again? Which I would in a second. I go through the door that opens,” McQuarrie told Collider.

“We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents.”

The filmmaker confirmed “nobody’s asked” him about taking on Cavill’s Superman, whose place in the DCEU remains in doubt as reports surfaced earlier this month the actor had exited the franchise after talks broke down with Warner Bros., who have long dragged their feet on a true Man of Steel sequel.

In July, McQuarrie’s interest in a film with massive fanbases — namely a project belonging to the Star Wars universe or a superhero franchise — was seemingly quelled by fan negativity on social media.

“I would have loved to make a Star Wars film someday. I’m cured,” he wrote on Twitter in response to The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson.

When a commenter asked if McQuarrie would join a superhero universe, McQuarrie wrote, “Nah, after tonight I think I’m good.” He added, “It saddens me, too. I consider myself first and foremost an entertainer. I work for the audience. Tonight I found people I could never work for.”