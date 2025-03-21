Superman Star Teases What James Gunn Movie Is Really About (and It Sounds Perfect)

While promoting his role in the psychological thriller McVeigh, actor Anthony Carrigan dropped a hint about the emotional heart of James Gunn‘s upcoming Superman film that should excite fans of the iconic hero. Carrigan, who plays the shape-shifting Metamorpho in the DC Universe reboot, suggested this take on the Man of Steel will emphasize hope rather than darkness. His comments come amidst ongoing speculation about how Gunn will reinvent Superman for modern audiences without losing the character’s essential optimism. With DC’s cinematic efforts having previously leaned toward grimmer interpretations, Carrigan’s description suggests a course correction that aligns with Superman’s traditional role as a beacon of hope in the comic book world. This apparent tonal shift potentially signals a return to the character’s inspirational roots.

“I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say is just what a joy it was to work on a project like that,” Carrigan told ComicBookMovie.com. “I’m so excited to obviously bring something like McVeigh to audiences, but also something that inspires such hope and is really about something very uplifting.”

This aligns with James Gunn’s previous statements about his approach. While discussing the film’s tone with GQ in 2023, Gunn explained it wouldn’t be a comedy but would focus on making Superman feel authentic. He acknowledged drawing inspiration from Richard Donner’s classic films starring Christopher Reeve, as well as their depiction of Lois Lane as the strong underpinning to Superman’s character.

“I’m definitely influenced by what Donner did with Superman, and what Christopher Reeve did with Superman, and Margot Kidder, who’s fantastic in the movie. She’s really the heart of it in a lot of ways,” Gunn stated.

The casting of Carrigan as Metamorpho – a character who can transform his body into various elements – shows Gunn’s willingness to embrace DC’s more unusual characters. Carrigan has spoken about his personal connection to the role, noting Metamorpho’s struggle with his appearance resonates with his own experience with alopecia.

“With Metamorpho, this is a character who was almost cursed with his powers and thought that he was freakish in terms of what he looked like and that’s something I could totally relate to because of my alopecia,” the actor shared with Rolling Stone earlier this year.

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho in “Superman”

Unlike many superhero films relying heavily on CGI, Gunn confirmed Metamorpho will be brought to life through practical effects. The first teaser trailer offered brief glimpses of the character (in prosthetic and makeup) alongside other heroes like Hawkgirl and Green Lantern.

While plot details remain secret, Gunn has emphasized that additional heroes serve Superman’s story rather than setting up future projects. “The characters are there because they help to tell Superman’s story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise,” he explained.

Based on these comments, it appears Gunn’s Superman aims to balance optimism with emotional authenticity – potentially delivering a version of the hero that honors his legacy while feeling relevant to today’s audiences.

Fans will discover if this vision succeeds when Superman is released on July 11th.