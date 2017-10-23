‘Superman: The Movie’ Actor to Appear in ‘Justice League’

Marc McClure, the actor who played Jimmy Olsen in the Christopher Reeve Superman movies as well as the Supergirl feature film, will appear in the forthcoming Justice League movie.

McClure, who most recently appeared as Vanessa Hudgens’s father in the DC Comics/NBC sitcom Powerless, revealed just over a year ago that he might appear in an upcoming DC movie near the end of 2017, with the obvious assumption being that the movie would be Justice League.

The actor will apparently have a cameo appearance as a police officer in the film, as shown briefly in a recent trailer and spotted by fans on social media. He appears as a police officer.

The cameo appeared in the just-released featurette shining a spotlight on Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, although a uniformed figure that appears to be McClure appeared from behind in the full trailer for the film that debuted earlier this month.

You can see that trailer above, and the screen shot from the Cyborg teaser below.

A Twitter user going by “Robin’s Nest” spotted the cameo and posted a photograph of it on Twitter.

This cop in #JusticeLeague is Marc McClure who played Jimmy Olsen in the Christopher Reeve #Superman movies. Awesome!!! pic.twitter.com/Lgyo8Mk8G9 — Robin’s Nest (@HarlowC) October 23, 2017

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice have never depicted the traditional (cub reporter/photojournalist) Jimmy Olsen; in the credits for Batman v Superman, it is revealed that the CIA operative murdered at the start of that movie is named “Jimmy Olsen,” but he was never named during the film. In the Supergirl TV series, Olsen currently runs the newsroom for CatCo Worldwide, having started as their layout manager. By night, he is the vigilante Guardian and was, briefly, a love interest for Supergirl.

Reusing actors from previous incarnations of the mythology is something DC has traditionally done, including casting John Wesley Shipp and Helen Slater as the father and mother, respectively, of the characters they previously portrayed. The latest round of DC movies has resisted that impulse with few and minor exceptions.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17.