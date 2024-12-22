Superman: Wendell Pierce Shares First Look at Perry White After Not Appearing in Trailer

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Wendell Pierce has the scoop on a character you didn’t see in the record-breaking first Superman trailer: Perry White. While the staff of the Metropolis-based Daily Planet newspaper appeared briefly in a pre-trailer teaser with mild-mannered Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) — along with Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett) — the paper’s fearless editor-in-chief was left out of the first edition.

Hot off the press is the first look at The Wire actor as the cigar-chomping, sweater vest-clad chief, shared by Pierce on social media:

Pierce is the latest in a long list of actors to portray White, who debuted in The Adventures of Superman radio serial (voiced by Julian Noa) before making his first print appearance in the pages of 1940’s Superman #7. John Hamilton played the “Great Caesar’s ghost”-exclaiming Perry White opposite George Reeves’ Man of Steel in the 1950s Adventures of Superman TV show, followed by Lane Smith in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Michael McKean on Smallville, and Paul Jarrett in an episode of Superman & Lois.



The character has been voiced by George Dzundza in the DCAU series Superman: The Animated Series and Darrell Brown in My Adventures with Superman, and Pierre Watkin played the newspaperman in the serials Superman and Atom Man vs. Superman. Most famously, Jackie Cooper portrayed Perry White in the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies of the ’70s and ’80s, and Laurence Fishburne played the character opposite Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent and Amy Adams’ Lois Lane in 2013’s Man of Steel and 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Written and directed by DC Studios co-chairman and CEO James Gunn, Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult (Juror #2) as Superman’s archnemesis, LuthorCorp CEO Lex Luthor; Pruitt Taylor Vince (Lady in the Lake) and Neva Howell (Greedy People) as Pa and Ma Kent; and Terence Rosemore (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) and Sara Sampaio (Billions) as Lex allies Otis and Eve Teschmacher, respectively.

Rounding out the cast are corporate-sponsored superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), with María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as Angela Spica/The Engineer of The Authority and Frank Grillo (DC’s Creature Commandos) reprising his role as Rick Flag Sr.

In DC Studios’ first feature film, the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and DC’s The Suicide Squad “takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” per Warner Bros. Pictures. Gunn and Peter Safran (Aquaman) produce with Nikolas Korda (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Chantal Nong Vo (The Batman), and Lars Winther (Peacemaker) serving as executive producers.

DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters July 11, 2025.