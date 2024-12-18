Superman: First Footage From DCU Movie Released As Countdown to Trailer Begins

One of the most anticipated movie trailers in recent memory is finally on its way. James Gunn has relaunched the on-screen shared universe of DC Comics and is kicking off the theatrical side of the franchise with a new take on the most iconic superhero of all time: Superman. Flying into theaters next summer, Superman will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, ushering in a new era for DC heroes on the big screen.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see what Gunn’s take on Superman will look like, and now we’ve got a little glimpse. On Wednesday, DC Studios release a brief teaser for Superman, containing just 30 seconds of footage from the film. The teaser also brought confirmation that the official Superman trailer will be arriving on Thursday morning. You can check out the teaser above!

The footage from this new teaser largely shows people around Metropolis looking up to spot Superman as he flies through the skies. There’s not much footage of him in the teaser, but the video does kick off with a great look at Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen.

In addition to revealing a blink of footage in the teaser, DC also made its countdown for the official trailer live. That trailer will make its way online at 9am ET on Thursday morning.

Corenswet stars in Superman as the one and only Clark Kent, bringing a new face to the iconic character. The other lead role in the film, that of Lois Lane, belongs to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan. Nicholas Hoult, who almost landed the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, was cast in Superman as the hero’s most popular rival, Lex Luthor.

The cast of Superman also includes Skyler Gisondo as Clark’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet’s Perry White; Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl; Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl; Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner; Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord; Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific; Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer; Sara Sampan as Eve Teschmacher; Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, aka Metamorphosis; Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent.

As you can probably tell from those character names, a lot of these folks are going to help usher in the greater DC Universe. Grillo’s Flag has already debuted in the franchise, as he is one of the stars of the animated Creature Commandos TV series. Fillion’s Guy Gardner is one of the most popular Green Lanterns in the pages of DC Comics, right behind the likes of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Those two characters will be appearing in HBO’s upcoming Lanterns series, being played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl has already been announced to lead her own solo film in this DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released in 2026, just about a year after the debut of Superman.

Superman is set to hit theaters everywhere on July 11, 2025.