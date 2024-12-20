Superman Trailer Secretly Hid a Major DC Character and You Definitely Missed It

DC Studios’ hotly anticipated trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has finally arrived and it’s filled to the brim with Easter eggs and references, including an appearance from a major character you’re bound to have overlooked. That character is Angela Spica, also known as the Engineer, played by María Gabriela de Faría, whose appearance Gunn himself confirmed. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but look closely and you can see her walking across the archway of the massive LuthorCorp building. The moment happens too quickly to determine what she’s doing so high up, but it does pose many interesting questions about the character’s relationship with Lex Luthor. Check out the photo yourself below.

In DC Comics, Angela Spica is the second version of the Engineer, a member of the superhero team, The Authority (who already have their own DCU movie in development). As a young girl, Angela showed considerable prowess in computers and technology, spending much of her time building advanced circuit boards.

When the first Engineer died, his studies in nanotechnology were sent to Spica’s home computer which she used for her experiments fusing human tissue with machines. Angela eventually developed a batch of liquid machinery which she injected into herself. Her nanite blood gave her all kinds of superhuman abilities, including metal skin, flight, technopathy, and so much more. It wasn’t long before she was recruited into the Authority.

To mark the occasion of her casting in the role, De Faría revealed how she celebrated earning the role of The Engineer, writing on Instagram last year: “I immediately bought a Superman cape at Party City…Surprised my agent at his office with his own cape and champagne…My Godmothers got pretty excited and we all pretended to fly…I sent my parents a Superman action figure to Venezuela and that’s how I let them know I got the role…They proceeded to send me all of the gifts available with a Superman theme…I walked around town with the Party City cape like a child after a birthday party.”

The Superman trailer packed so many details and quick appearances that it’s clear Gunn is eager to lay the groundwork for future stories to tell. In addition to featuring characters you’d expect in a Superman movie – like Lex Luthor, Pa Kent, and Lois Lane – it also includes the likes of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

Of note, we still know very little about how these other heroes figure into the plot and how their respective stories will play out in the DCU going forward. While there is some cause for concern that Gunn may be putting too many characters into a single film, he’s done a pretty stellar job of ensuring everyone gets a chance to shine in his other ensemble films like The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Superman flies across theater screens on July 11, 2025.