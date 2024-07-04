Superman’s Maria Gabriela de Faria Teases Her Engineer Costume

The DC Universe is about to be reborn, with James Gunn and Peter Safran shepherding a new era of movies and television shows. The first cinematic outing on that list will be Gunn’s Superman movie, which is currently filming for a summer 2025 release date. Some set photos have given us an early glimpse at one of the film’s costumed characters, Angela Spica / The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria). In a new interview with Marvel Latinews, de Faria spoke about the experience of donning her superhero cotume.

“It is a beautiful suit, and every time I put it on, I don’t put it on by myself,” de Faria revealed. “I have four people putting it on me because it is not easy. One of those people has to be a man who grabs me hard and puts me on, or rather, pushes me in the suit, and every time I put it on, I say: ‘I love you suit, I love you, I love you suit, let’s do it, we’re going to achieve it.’”

“The character is so physical and you do a lot of things, so, well, there is a bit of resistance with the suit always, no,” de Faria continued. “But yes, it is hot, especially when we film in the middle of summer. It is quite challenging, but, as an actor, you learn to use the difficulties to your advantage and at the end of the day I am dying on that set and my character is trying to survive too. So beautiful.”

Who Is DC’s The Engineer?

The mantle of The Engineer was originally created by Warren Ellis and Tom Raney in 1997’s StormWatch #48, as an unnamed man who wanted to remake the world with nanotechnology as part of The Changers. After dying two issues later, the mantle was succeeded by Angela, who became a member of The Authority beginning in 1999’s The Authority #1. Both iterations of the character are genetically enhanced by nanites, with Angela having the ability to turn her body into liquid and solid shapes.

“I’m very happy and can’t shut up about it so here’s a compilation of moments after I found out [James Gunn] had invited me to play Angela, The Engineer,” de Faría wrote on Instagram after her casting was first announced.

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.