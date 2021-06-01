Superman vs. Lobo Miniseries Launching in August

✖

In August, DC will launch a three-issue, prestige-format miniseries, Superman vs. Lobo, to be publisher with the Black Label mature readers designation, from Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley and co-writer Sarah Beattie, along with Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo. The series will pit the Man of Steel against the Main Man in a battle that seems to be overseen by a mad scientist, perhaps in a miniaturized setting. There have been a number of iconic throwdowns between Superman and Lobo over the years, and while he was not created as a Superman character, Lobo has certainly become associated with Superman over the years.

In addition to Superman vs. Lobo, the two paired off recently in the animated movie Superman: The Man of Tomorrow. Lobo also found himself butting heads with Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, in Krypton's second season on The CW.

Here's how DC described the series in its announcement last week:

What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That’s what readers will find out when Superman runs into Lobo in August’s launch of Superman vs. Lobo!

What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Or, will it be a train wreck? Lobo is involved, after all!

From writers Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie, the team behind the indie hit Money Shot, and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new three-issue, oversize, superhero epic!

Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels—and he does not take kindly to attention going to Superman and Lobo. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero whose home planet was destroyed when he was just a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it?

You can also see the solicitation text for Superman vs. Lobo #1 below.

Superman vs. Lobo #1 (of 3) by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Mirka Andolfo and Arif Prianto arrives on August 24 in DC’s Prestige Plus format (8 1/2" x 10 7/8") with a card stock main cover by Andolfo, card stock variant covers by Simon Bisley and Tony Harris and a 1:25 card stock variant cover by Phillip Tan.

Superman vs. Lobo will retail for $6.99 US for 48 pages and will carry DC’s Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers ages 17+.