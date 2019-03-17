DC Releases First Look At Superman: Year One

DC Comics is going to be taking fans back to the early days of Superman’s career with Superman: Year One, the upcoming miniseries from the groundbreaking team of Frank Miller (Batman: Year one) and John Romita Jr. (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear).

Now, DC’s Black Label imprint is releasing the first look at Superman: Year One, with the first-look release of all four covers for these “large-format periodicals.” Check them out, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo Credits: DC Comics)

The prospect of Superman: Year One is certainly making a lot of DC Comics fans nervous right about now. Frank Miller has come under increasing fire for having his right-wing and often misogynistic views leak into his works, and while John Romita Jr. was once a top-of-the-line talent in the industry, his work isn’t as popular (or dynamic) as it once was. With so much potential to significantly screw up the Superman mythos, it will be a nail-biting wait until June, when fans can finally pick up the first book and see for themselves just how right (or wrong) this is going to go.

Here are the latest details about Superman: Year One, as provided in DC Comics’ press release:

“FRANK MILLER & JOHN ROMITA JR.’S SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE ARRIVES THIS JUNE IN COMIC SHOPS WITH COLLECTION IN NOVEMBER

This June, legendary creators Frank Miller (Batman: Year One/Batman: Dark Knight Returns) and John Romita Jr. (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear/The Amazing Spider-Man) will share their definitive origin story for the Man of Steel in SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE from DC Black Label. Beginning with the release of large-format periodicals in the months of June, August and October, the complete story will be available for collection in bookstores everywhere November 2019.

SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE is a coming-of-age story for the future Man of Steel, featuring a young alien-boy just trying to find his place in a new world. Faced with the need to hide his heritage and powers in order to survive, Clark will find his humanity through the grounding of the Kent family and the relationships that will define the man he will become. Told by two of the most revered voices in comics, SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE is more than a superhero story – it’s about the choices made by Clark Kent on his path to becoming a legend. It’s a testament to the importance of choosing to become a hero.

Superman: Year One #1 will be available in local comic stores on June 19th.