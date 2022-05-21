Superman's Boyfriend Gets His Own Superhero Costume

✖

Superman's boyfriend will be getting his own super suit. In the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #14, Jon Kent's boyfriend Jay Nakamura will step up as a hero in his own right — superhero costume and all. According to the solicitation for the issue, "Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be." You can check out Jay's new costume in the main cover for the issue by Travis Moore released by DC Comics featuring Jay in a teal and white look below.

First appearing in Superman: Son of Kal-El #2, Jay is part of a group called "The Truth" which is dedicated to exposing corruption and evil through journalism. A particular focus of their work is the nation of Gamorra where Jay's mother was the president before Henry Bendix won the election and vanished her. Jay, and others, were then taken by Bendix and experimented on, something that gave him the powers to phase through solid objects — powers he used to escape. By Superman Son of Kal-El #5, Jay and John begin a romantic relationship with the pair kissing. Jon has since joined "The Truth" himself as well as come out to his mother, Lois Lane, who is accepting of his relationship. However, not everyone is as supportive. Batman recently made it clear that he doesn't trust Jay because of the young man's association with a group of anti-heroes not opposed to killing if necessary — the Revolutionaries.

It's that team of anti-heroes that appear to play a big role in Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 when Bendix's crimes have gone a step too far to be ignored. As readers of the series will recall, Bendix has been working with Lex Luthor. You can check out the official solicitation information for the issue below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #14

• Written by TOM TAYLOR

• Art by CIAN TORMEY

• Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

• Variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

• 1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER and DANNY MIKI

• $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

• ON SALE 8/9/22

Henry Bendix has threatened and manipulated and killed without consequence. Now, after a shocking coordinated attack on Earth's heroes, it's time for Superman, Jay, and the Revolutionaries to strike back. But first, Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be.

What do you think about Jay's superhero costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!