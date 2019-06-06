DC

DC Comics Fans Already Rallying To Save Swamp Thing

As more streaming platforms emerge, so do more series that can inspire passionate followings from fans. DC Universe has already debuted a number of series, the most recent of which being Swamp Thing. The character might not have the same following as more traditional superheroes, though multiple comic book storylines, in addition to movie and animated series adaptations, has earned the monster a cult following over the decades, with the recent Swamp Thing series quickly gaining excitement from fans and critics alike. Sadly, news came today that the series wouldn’t be renewed for a second season, reportedly due to the high production costs.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

In response to the cancellation, fans have launched the #SaveSwampThing campaign on social media, which quickly became a popular topic on Twitter. While some other series require multiple seasons or even episodes to gain a following, the volume of fans sharing their support for the series after only having debuted the premiere episode speaks to how effective that one episode was and the potential for future adventures.

Scroll down to see fans showing their support for the series.

A Shame

Understatement

Clowns

DC Ruins Things

Bad Decisions From WB

Let Dark Heroes Prosper

Serious Business

Was It All for Nothing?

FFS

Amazing Pilot

