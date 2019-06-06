DC Comics Fans Already Rallying To Save Swamp Thing

As more streaming platforms emerge, so do more series that can inspire passionate followings from fans. DC Universe has already debuted a number of series, the most recent of which being Swamp Thing. The character might not have the same following as more traditional superheroes, though multiple comic book storylines, in addition to movie and animated series adaptations, has earned the monster a cult following over the decades, with the recent Swamp Thing series quickly gaining excitement from fans and critics alike. Sadly, news came today that the series wouldn’t be renewed for a second season, reportedly due to the high production costs.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

In response to the cancellation, fans have launched the #SaveSwampThing campaign on social media, which quickly became a popular topic on Twitter. While some other series require multiple seasons or even episodes to gain a following, the volume of fans sharing their support for the series after only having debuted the premiere episode speaks to how effective that one episode was and the potential for future adventures.

Really upset to hear about @TheDCUniverse cancellation of @DCUSwampThing. Really enjoyed the first episode and I’m looking forward to more. Such a cool character with great source material. It’d be a shame to only see this go 1 season. #SwampThing #SaveSwampThing #DCUniverse — Michael Bendtsen (@MiketheBeast92) June 6, 2019

#Saveswampthing



DC literally ruins their own fan base because they don’t deliver in what the fans are asking for or when they do and have something good, they cancel it for unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/6iNJsCWtxQ — Alyak 🥀 (@KayKataclysmic) June 6, 2019

Every day is a reminder that WB must loose control of DC. #SaveSwampThing — The TrashPile Of Destiny #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@MichaelF141) June 6, 2019

Crystal Reed and Andy Bean did not make us all root for monster fucking just for y’all to cancel #SwampThing #saveswampthing — Lelanie | #saveodaat (@lelaniecypher) June 6, 2019

#SaveSwampThing are you telling me y’all are willing to let this kind of quality content go?? jUST LOOK AT THIS DESIGN FFS pic.twitter.com/0OMCiDToz5 — marian (@oraclesbatcave) June 6, 2019

