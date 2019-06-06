DC

DC Comics Fans Are Outraged Over Swamp Thing Cancellation

DC Universe debuted Swamp Thing just last week and it has already earned a passionate following. The DC Comics monster has had a cult following for decades, thanks in large part to writer Alan Moore’s interpretation of the character, in addition to movie and cartoon adaptations making him one of the more unlikely characters in the DC Universe roster. Critics were seemingly impressed with the series as well, earning 92% positive reviews calculated by review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the positive buzz that the series was earning, news came today that the series wouldn’t be renewed for a second season, leaving fans fuming.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

While the series was still in production, the episode length of the first season was shortened, which alarmed fans, with reports now emerging that the series couldn’t sustain its production value for another season. News of the series’ cancellation less than a week after it premiered has left fans shocked, disappointed, and furious.

