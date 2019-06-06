DC Comics Fans Are Outraged Over Swamp Thing Cancellation

DC Universe debuted Swamp Thing just last week and it has already earned a passionate following. The DC Comics monster has had a cult following for decades, thanks in large part to writer Alan Moore’s interpretation of the character, in addition to movie and cartoon adaptations making him one of the more unlikely characters in the DC Universe roster. Critics were seemingly impressed with the series as well, earning 92% positive reviews calculated by review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the positive buzz that the series was earning, news came today that the series wouldn’t be renewed for a second season, leaving fans fuming.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

While the series was still in production, the episode length of the first season was shortened, which alarmed fans, with reports now emerging that the series couldn’t sustain its production value for another season. News of the series’ cancellation less than a week after it premiered has left fans shocked, disappointed, and furious.

Bruh, i’m genuinely pissed that Swamp Thing got cancelled. pic.twitter.com/BnIDdnOXYL — Naj (@Naji_Ishag) June 6, 2019

DC Universe is about to start bleeding subscribers unless that Swamp Thing cancelation is walked back. I know so many people who joined for that series.



How disrespectful to the cast/crew who’ve been doing press. Hope there’s a Tom King sized twist at the end of this business. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 6, 2019

Titans broke my heart and got another season.

Doom Patrol repaired my heart and we still haven’t gotten an official announcement for S2.

Swamp Thing’s pilot continued to help my creative soul, but got canceled before episode 2 even dropped.

Excuse me while I go into a coma. — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) June 6, 2019

No offense to Titans… BUT TITANS S01 REALLY DIDN’T HAVE THAT GOOD DIRECTION AT ALL, GOT MIXED REVIEWS ABOUT THE FIRST SEASON… YET THEY STILL MANAGED TO GREENLIT ITS SECOND SEASON. AND SWAMP THING GETS CANCELLED AFTER THE GOOD REVIEWS IT GOT??? HOWWW???? #SaveSwampThing pic.twitter.com/TDvfzwT0E5 — Umbreon and 811 others (@peter_viper) June 6, 2019

DC Universe cancelled Swamp Thing because they didn’t get a tax rebate… pic.twitter.com/dc36FUyLiK — Walt (@UberKryptonian) June 6, 2019

*SWAMP THING gets rave reviews and everyone loves it*



WB/DC: pic.twitter.com/TP2qvbilc1 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) June 6, 2019

SWAMP THING IS CANCELLED? I was just about to have Crystal Reed back on my tv again and y’all do this to me?!?? pic.twitter.com/jYQPKt6kFN — princess thee lil sebasitan (@WeekesPrincess) June 6, 2019

So @wbpictures @TheDCUniverse has SwampThing cancelled before even the first season is done while shitty shows like @CW_TheFlash @CW_Arrow @TheCWSupergirl had more seasons and are still on air? pic.twitter.com/2ol42lCKtJ — Samwise (@Samwise2814) June 6, 2019

