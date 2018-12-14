‘Swamp Thing’ Adds ‘Sharknado’ Star Ian Ziering as Blue Devil

The cast of the upcoming DC Universe series Swamp Thing continues to grow, with the James Wan-produced show adding some talent from the Sharknado franchise.

Warner Bros. just revealed that Ian Ziering will recur as a guest star in the first season of the series, playing disgruntled actor David Cassidy who is most known for his role as Blue Devil.

The studio also released a character description for David Cassidy, revealing that fate might have some dire plans for him in the new series:

“Stuntman turned movie star, Daniel Cassidy became semi-famous after playing the demonic Blue Devil. But now, eight years later, Cassidy finds himself living out his days in frustration, pining for his former fame while on a collision course with destiny.”

They also released a fictional poster of a Blue Devil movie, which you can check out below:

Fans are curious about the upcoming series, which seems to be embracing the comic books’ horror roots with Wan’s involvement. Swamp Thing showrunner Mark Verheiden spoke about how the show will have an “adult edge” that’s already found on the streaming platform with Titans.

“We’re all incredibly excited to be working on this, on this platform which is a new streaming platform that enables us to do shows that have a more adult edge, that can embrace the horror that Swamp Thing has as well as the emotionality,” Verheiden said to Discussing Film. “When I get a call and someone says ‘Would you be interested in working on Swamp Thing with James Wan and Gary Dauberman, who wrote IT,’ I am very interested.”

Writer Dauberman also spoke about the tone of the series and how it will pay respect to Alan Moore’s seminal run of stories.

“This is one, when you talked earlier about the rating for The Nun, we always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” Dauberman said to SlashFilm. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing is currently scheduled to premiere in June 2019 on DC Universe.