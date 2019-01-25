‘Swamp Thing’ Is Casting for Extras

Now that Titans has ended, the mid-season finale of Young Justice is upon us, and Doom Patrol is finally set to debut, the future of DC Universe is looking bright. But it’s about to get a whole lot darker.

Production is underway on the gothic horror series Swamp Thing, which will embrace the tone and aesthetic of the ’80s comic book run that helped put Alan Moore on the map. And now a few lucky actors have a chance to take part in the series, as Swamp Thing is looking to cast extras.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TW Cast and Recruit is looking to cast actors for a scene being filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, for a “traditional Louisiana crawfish boil.” More information can be found at CBS 17‘s report on the Swamp Thing production.

This seems like a tame scene in the grand scheme of Swamp Thing, which seems to be leaning into more mature subject matter like the other DC Universe original series. Series writer and showrunner Gary Dauberman explained the show’s approach during an interview with Slash Film.

“We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” said Dauberman. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

The show will make use of practical effects for the title character rather than relying on its smaller budget to create the character with computer generated effects.

“Then of course it allows us, Swamp Thing himself looks incredible what Justin Raleigh and the guys over at Fractured are doing with the suit,” Dauberman said. “So it’s going to look amazing and less of the ‘man in suit’ that you’ve seen in the movie and the other TV show.”

Swamp Thing will premiere on DC Universe later on this year.