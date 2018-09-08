‘Swamp Thing’ Casts Crystal Reed as Abby Arcane

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing has officially found one of its stars.

According to a new report from Deadline, Crystal Reed has been cast as Abby Arcane in the upcoming live-action television series. Smart and caring, CDC Doctor Abby Arcane’s strong sense of empathy puts her at the center of a horrific life-threatening epidemic in her hometown, where she faces emotional demons from her past… while a chance meeting with scientist Alec Holland takes her into a world of horror and the supernatural, and of the elemental creature known as Swamp Thing.

Reed is known for her fan-favorite roles as Sofia Falcone on Gotham and Allison Argent on Teen Wolf.

Swamp Thing follows CDC researcher Abby Arcane as she returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. There, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be gone after all.

Based on previous details, it sounds like Swamp Thing will present things in a very comic-accurate manner, with the iconic issue “The Anatomy Lesson” factoring into the series in some way. Previous information has hinted at Anton Arcane and Matthew Cable possibly factoring into the series in some form or fashion.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who will serve as showrunners. The pilot will be directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman. Aquaman director James Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

DC Universe will launch on Batman Day, September 15th. The service’s original programming will debut with the release of Titans, which will premiere on October 12th.