‘Swamp Thing’ Adds Henderson Wade as Matthew Cable

Riverdale‘s Henderson Wade is officially making the jump to Swamp Thing.

According to a new report from Deadline, Wade has been cast in a series-regular role in the upcoming DC Universe series. Wade will be portraying Matt Cable, who is described as “a Louisiana lawman who finds himself in dire straits when supernatural evil threatens the town he’s sworn to protect.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wade is known for portraying Sheriff Michael Minetta in several episodes of Riverdale, as well as appearances on Extant, The Last Ship, and American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Given the context clues around Swamp Thing, it probably isn’t too much of a surprise that Matt Cable will be factoring into the series. Jennifer Beals has already been cast as Matt’s mom, Sheriff Lucilla Cable, in the series, and early casting information for Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) hinted that she was Matt’s childhood crush.

In the comics, Matt started out as a federal agent who is tasked with protecting Alec Holland, something he quickly fails at when a mysterious accident essentially turns Holland into Swamp Thing. In some iterations, Matt and Abby got married, and would try to help Swamp Thing whenever they could. As the years went on, Abby and Matt eventually got divorced, Matt was brought into a mission with the Doom Patrol, and he was eventually turned into an actual raven by Sandman.

(Comics are weird.)

Wade will join a pretty stacked cast, which also includes Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland. Andy Bean will be portraying Alec Holland, while Derek Mears will reportedly play the Swamp Thing creature.

“This is one, when you talked earlier about the rating for The Nun, we always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” producer Gary Dauberman explained in a recent interview. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who will serve as showrunners. The pilot will be directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman. Aquaman director James Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

What do you think of Wade joining Swamp Thing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Swamp Thing is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on DC Universe.