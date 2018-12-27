‘Swamp Thing’ BTS Photo Reveals New Look at Abby and Alec

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing just gave fans a pretty major look at its two leads.

Len Wiseman, who is directing the film’s pilot episode, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself alongside Crystal Reed and Andy Bean, who will be playing Abby Arcane and Alec Holland.

View this post on Instagram Anatomy Class with @andybeanofficial and @crystalmreed A post shared by Len Wiseman (@lenwiseman) on Dec 27, 2018 at 11:38am PST

The pair will star alongside Derek Mears, who will be playing the Swamp Thing creature. The cast will also include Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. The series is expected to draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, particularly the “Anatomy Lesson” issue.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who will serve as showrunners. The pilot will be directed by Underworld director Len Wiseman. Aquaman director James Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

“This is one, when you talked earlier about the rating for The Nun, we always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” producer Gary Dauberman explained in a recent interview. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing is expected to debut on DC Universe in 2019.