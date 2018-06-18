‘Swamp Thing’ Filming Location and Start Date Revealed

It looks like DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series could be becoming a reality very soon.

A new report from Omega Underground suggests that the upcoming live-action series could start production in the fall of this year, and that filming will take place somewhere in North Carolina.

While North Carolina might not be the first filming locale that fans would think of, it does make sense on a few levels. The state has provided a backdrop for a surprising number of films over the years, including The Hunger Games, A Walk to Remember, and even Iron Man 3. And having filming in North Carolina, as opposed to a state with more projects filming, would give Swamp Thing a little bit more freedom in terms of production schedules.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who would serve as showrunners if the series gets picked up. Aquaman director James Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

Leaked casting descriptions for the series have shed a little bit of light on the series’ lead roles, Alec Holland/Swamp Thing and Abby Arcane.

The official description for the series can be found below.

“When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

Swamp Thing, who was first introduced to DC Comics in the 1970s and 1980s, has had a weird history of making it into live action. Most notably, Wes Craven wrote and directed a 1982 live-action film about the character, which was followed by live-action and animated series in the 1990s.

Swamp Thing is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime in 2019.