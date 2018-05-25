James Wan Speaks Out on ‘Swamp Thing’ TV Series Announcement

After years of waiting in the wings, Swamp Thing has emerged from the shadows and will be getting his own live-action series on the new streaming service DC Universe, with Aquaman director James Wan serving as an executive producer. Wan took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the upcoming project.

The filmmaker confirmed, “Been developing this ‘vegetarian hero’ for awhile now 🙂 With a great team. Happy to finally share. Expect — mood, mystery, gothic romance, and swamp monsters!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wan makes a great choice to help bring the character to life, as he got his start in the world of horror with films like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring before making the jump to big-budget films with Furious 7 and this December’s Aquaman.

The series will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (IT), who are also slated to serve as the series’ showrunners. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear will serve as executive producer alongside Wan with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

The official description for the series can be found below.

“When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

While Swamp Thing may have been out of the spotlight for decades, the character was once incredibly popular following both a live-action film and a series of TV shows. In 1982, Wes Craven directed the live-action Swamp Thing film, which earned a sequel in 1989. In the early ’90s, the character starred in both a live-action and animated series before descending back into the murky depths of pop culture.

The new series is set to debut in 2019 on DC Universe, which will also see the live-action Titans series, based on members of the Teen Titans.

DC Universe is slated to launch sometime this year and Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st.

Are you looking forward to this Swamp Thing series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, creepypuppet]