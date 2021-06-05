Sweet Tooth: Yes, Gus was Actually Drinking Syrup in the New Netflix Series

✖

If you've watched just one episode of Netflix's Sweet Tooth so far you no doubt noticed that his titular interest in all things candy and sweet. The title is made very clear throughout the series as Gus eats chocolate bars and drinks syrup at every down moment, and the dentist for actor Christian Convery was no doubt excited to hear that. While speaking with ComicBook.com during the show's press junket, we asked Convery what he was drinking on set as a substitute for syrup (assuming Hollywood would have something else in the bottle), but his answer was a surprise: "Syrup. Not going to lie."

"It tastes really good," he added. "And okay, let me tell you a funny story about this. So in between takes, after I drink the syrup, they're like, 'Surely he's going to get sick of drinking the syrup.' So, 'Take small sips, Christian. Don't drink the whole thing.' I'm like, 'Okay.' I'm trying to hide myself from the camera while doing it, but they can obviously see me." His co-star Nonso Anozie says he only had a taste, prompting a further recommendation from his young cohort.

"I did taste a little bit of it," Anozie said. "I think when I first come in. I think when I first come into the hives, I put my finger down and taste, and I had a little taste of it."

Convery added, "Well, it's really good. You should try it."

The first season of Sweet Tooth is now streaming on Netflix and the series is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% approval rating. The series also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Will Forte as Father, and James Brolin as Narrator. Netflix officially describes the series as follows: