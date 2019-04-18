Take a Better Look at Your New ‘Swamp Thing’

There might be a few hiccups along the way, but DC Universe is set to debut their first horror-themed superhero series with the premiere of Swamp Thing coming next month. Following up the quirky and strange adventure of Doom Patrol, the Protector of the Green will return to live action for the first time in nearly three decades.

Fans got their first look at Swamp Thing in a dark and brooding new teaser. Check out the image below to see a better look at the former Alec Holland, all in his swamptastic glory.

Swamp Thing made a lot of headlines today after it was revealed DC Universe shortened the amount of episodes of the first season of the new series before it even premiered. Some questioned whether DC Universe was long for this world, especially with Warner Bros. making its own broader streaming service in the wake of Disney and Apple launching their own competitors.

Actress Virginia Madsen raised concern when she posted a photo of a Swamp Thing figure on Instagram with a disturbing caption: “I’m beyond sad. What a terrible decision. We have been cut to the core by those who have never set foot into the Swamp. And despite the rule I am going to use the hashtag. #swampthing”

A report from the Hollywood Reporter indicates that creative differences from Warner Bros. executives and the creative leaders on Swamp Thing lead to the series being cut short in its first season — whether there are plans for a second season remains to be seen.

Swamp Thing isn’t the first series to get a shortened order on DC Universe; the flagship superhero series Titans also was shortened and ended at episode 11 after production of 13 episodes. But that series’ producers are adamant it was a story decision, and clips of the unused finale have leaked online.

We’ll see what happens with Swamp Thing after it premieres on DC Universe, and whether or not the entire streaming service is in trouble with WarnerMedia gearing up to release their own platform to take on Netflix.

Swamp Thing will debut on DC Universe on May 31st.

